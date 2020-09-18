Steph McGovern reduces Alex Jones to tears for this surprising reason The pair presented Shop Well for Less? together

They have been the best of friends for several years, so it comes as no surprise that Alex Jones was feeling emotional when she congratulated Steph McGovern on her brand new Channel 4 show, Steph's Packed Lunch.

During a recent chat on BBC Radio Wales, host Alex confessed she was "crying" on air as the pair reflected on how far the two of them have come in their careers so far.

"I have to ask because sometimes you get that sort of 'pinch me' moment, and can you believe and did you ever think that you would have a show that was being created around you?" Alex asked the former BBC Breakfast presenter.

"It makes me really emotional for you," she continued whilst choking on her words, to which Steph quipped: "Oh!" Alex then added: "Your own studio. It's really exciting."

"Don't, you'll make me cry," remarked mum-of-one Steph. Asked whether she ever thought this would happen, the Northern journalist replied: "No, well you and I, Al, are from similar backgrounds. Statistically, people with our backgrounds don't tend to do what we get to do."

Steph's Packed Lunch launched this week

"It's a bit of luck but also it's a lot of hard work, even though I've worked really hard," she added, to which Alex quipped: "I'm emotional, I'm actually crying… So, we need to have a bit of music and then we'll come back and we'll compose ourselves and we'll be fine."

The two presenters go way back, with the pair teaming up for BBC series Shop Well for Less? back in 2016. Before Steph welcomed her first child in November, the 38-year-old paid a visit to Alex's home to get some parenting tips.

Steph pictured with Alex Jones' son Kit last year

At the time, The One Show's Alex shared a lovely snap of Steph holding her second then newborn-baby son Kit. "Aunty Steph came over to get some practise in," wrote the TV presenter, who was on maternity leave at the time. How sweet!

