Naga Munchetty's peaceful garden with private husband after fleeing London

Naga Munchetty no longer lives in London with the popular BBC Breakfast presenter now calling nearby Hertfordshire home.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2016, Naga opened up about her home life and how she likes to spend her time indoors. "I moved to this house six years ago with my husband James Haggar, a TV director," she explained. "And if I'm not away working, I'll be curled up on this sofa most nights watching TV and stroking my two Siamese cats, Kinky and Ronnie.

"I was born and bred in south London, so living in Hertfordshire is a big change and I love it. I can look out of the window and see nothing but fields and I feel very safe here. I wanted a dog, but it wouldn't fit our lifestyle, so we got the cats and they're our pride and joy."

Over the years, Naga has shared the occasional glimpse inside her stunning garden, and as you can see in the video below, she had it on full display as she competed in a fitness challenge.

1/ 6 © Instagram A place to exercise With Naga loving her exercise, it's no surprise that her garden is her own personal workout space. The glimpse showed off a perfectly mown lawn and patio spaces.



2/ 6 © Instagram Patio space Naga showed off the patio space more in this 2019 snap, when the BBC Breakfast presenter showed off her very pink puffer coat. The patio had recently endured a rainstorm, but a plant in a fluorescent pot will no doubt have enjoyed the shower.



3/ 6 © Instagram Messy look Naga spoke of a home disaster back in 2020 and she captured this shot of her garden from the kitchen. Despite the chaos indoors, the area looked to be the perfect place to head and relax following a stressful time.





4/ 6 © Instagram Sunnier times Naga celebrated the sun back in 2020 with this stunning shot of her garden. The sunlight provided the perfect backdrop as the star sunned herself, and fans were also able to get a glimpse of her green shed.



5/ 6 © Instagram Smiling star Naga clearly loved her 'Love Wins' shirt, which supported people at risk of coronavirus, and the star shared a second glimpse inside her pristine garden to show it off.

