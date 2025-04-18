Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Naga Munchetty's peaceful garden with private husband after fleeing London
The BBC Breakfast presenter lives with her husband, James Haggar

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Naga Munchetty no longer lives in London with the popular BBC Breakfast presenter now calling nearby Hertfordshire home.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2016, Naga opened up about her home life and how she likes to spend her time indoors. "I moved to this house six years ago with my husband James Haggar, a TV director," she explained. "And if I'm not away working, I'll be curled up on this sofa most nights watching TV and stroking my two Siamese cats, Kinky and Ronnie.

Naga Munchetty on Claimed and Shamed© Curve Media
Naga presents on BBC Breakfast

"I was born and bred in south London, so living in Hertfordshire is a big change and I love it. I can look out of the window and see nothing but fields and I feel very safe here. I wanted a dog, but it wouldn't fit our lifestyle, so we got the cats and they're our pride and joy."

Over the years, Naga has shared the occasional glimpse inside her stunning garden, and as you can see in the video below, she had it on full display as she competed in a fitness challenge.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty shares glimpse inside private garden

See all the glam photos below…

1/6

Naga Munchetty in front of her hedges and patio© Instagram

A place to exercise

With Naga loving her exercise, it's no surprise that her garden is her own personal workout space. The glimpse showed off a perfectly mown lawn and patio spaces.

2/6

Naga Munchetty standing in her garden in a pink puffer coat© Instagram

Patio space

Naga showed off the patio space more in this 2019 snap, when the BBC Breakfast presenter showed off her very pink puffer coat. The patio had recently endured a rainstorm, but a plant in a fluorescent pot will no doubt have enjoyed the shower.

3/6

A look of a garden from inside a kitchen© Instagram

Messy look

Naga spoke of a home disaster back in 2020 and she captured this shot of her garden from the kitchen. Despite the chaos indoors, the area looked to be the perfect place to head and relax following a stressful time.


4/6

Naga Munchetty sitting in her garden with a shed to her side© Instagram

Sunnier times

Naga celebrated the sun back in 2020 with this stunning shot of her garden. The sunlight provided the perfect backdrop as the star sunned herself, and fans were also able to get a glimpse of her green shed.

5/6

Naga Munchetty sitting inside her garden© Instagram

Smiling star

Naga clearly loved her 'Love Wins' shirt, which supported people at risk of coronavirus, and the star shared a second glimpse inside her pristine garden to show it off.

6/6

Naga Munchetty smiling in her garden© Instagram

Sweaty selfie

After a training session, Naga shared this snap from her Hertfordshire home. The image showed off the stunning foliage she has growing in her home.

