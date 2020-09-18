Naga Munchetty has been happily married to her husband of 16 years James Haggar, but what is the secret to their strong relationship?

The BBC Breakfast presenter previously opened up about the advice the couple were given at their wedding in 2004, telling the Guardian in 2016: "When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right."

Of their shared sporting passion, Naga, 45, added: "James and I are both golfers, and I think it's great for our relationship.

"It gives us a few hours together when we're walking and talking and catching up; it really makes a difference. Golf takes you on a journey together, and it means you stay in touch with one another."

The Streatham-born star tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight, but in another interview with the Daily Mail in 2016, Naga spoke about how her husband convinced her to take up the sport.

The couple have been married since 2004

She started playing golf in 2008, admitting: "Now I'm addicted and play five or six times a week – those are my golf shoes on the floor and on the table are my trophies."

As she spoke from her Hertfordshire home, Naga added: "My first date with James was at a pool hall. We love snooker and pool and this is one of the cues for our snooker table – it's three-quarter-sized with grey baize, which is a bit more stylish than green."

Naga in her Hertfordshire home

Earlier this year, the BBC presenter made waves after she brilliantly responded to one viewer's criticism of her. One viewer had tweeted: "I'm not known for my own sartorial elegance but why would anyone like Naga Munchetty feel the need to wear high-heeled shoes like these on a BBC TV breakfast news programme? Discuss…" Naga simply replied: 'Because I want to."

Comedian Lenny Henry was quick to back Naga, tweeting, "Them shoes rock hard" while ex Welsh rugby captain Gareth Thomas added: "If I could pull em off then I would defo wear them!!! Plus she looks amazing, plus so many other things, I'm not understanding this man's point."

