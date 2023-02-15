Naga Munchetty is a radiant bride in rarely-seen wedding photo The BBC Breakfast host has been married to James Haggar since 2004

Naga Munchetty has shared few details from her wedding to her husband James Haggar, who she has been married to since 2004. However, the BBC Breakfast host does have what appears to be a photo from their big day on display in her living room – and she looks stunning!

The framed photo was sitting on Naga's coffee table during a photoshoot shared in 2016. It shows the journalist posing alongside her mum outside her wedding, wearing an ivory corseted dress with unique choker detailing around her neck.

Naga was every inch a radiant bride on her wedding day, looking so different with flowing raven hair styled in an elegant up-do. Take a look at another time the BBC star was practically unrecognisable during her time on Strictly in the clip below…

Naga tied her hair back into a chic updo with an ivory hair accessory, and added natural makeup to complete the look. Her mum, meanwhile, looked elegant in a pink dress and matching jacket, with a floral corsage pinned onto the lapel.

The 45-year-old married her husband in 2004 and has previously shared the secret to their happy marriage, crediting some advice they received from a family member at their wedding.

Naga Munchetty has a wedding photo on display in her living room

"When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right," Naga told The Guardian in 2016.

Of their shared sporting passion, Naga added: "James and I are both golfers, and I think it's great for our relationship.

INSIDE: Naga Munchetty's private home with husband James Haggar

The portrait is on display on Naga's living room table

Reflecting on her big day, Naga one recalled a moment when disaster struck on the dance floor at her wedding. Speaking on her BBC Radio 5 Live show, the star said: "I don't know if I styled it out, but I did fall over in a big, puffy wedding dress during my first dance to You're Just Too Good To Be True".

"We even figured out a dance routine and everything. It didn't go to plan but the wedding day was a success apart from that," Naga admitted.

The BBC Breakfast star has been married to James since 2004

Naga has also previously spoken openly about the couple's decision not to have children, and revealed that she has been branded "wicked" in the past.

During a discussion on BBC Radio 5 Live earlier this year, Naga said: "I remember when I told someone that I had decided I didn't want children, someone told me I was wicked. Wicked against my mother for denying her grandchildren. It's quite interesting, isn't it, how people react?"

The BBC Breakfast presenter added: "I'm past the age now where people expect me to have children. But people can be quite forthright: 'Oh, you can't have them?'"

