Ruth Langsford shares moving message as fans react

Ruth Langsford shared a very sweet message with her Instagram fans on Saturday morning – and it quickly sparked a response from fans.

The presenter chose to post a screenshot of the poem Smile by Spike Mulligan, which has a particularly moving sentiment as the coronavirus crisis continues.

"This is so true... Smile and have a happy Saturday everyone... please pass on..." she captioned her post, after resharing it from mindset coach Gill Harvey Bush.

The original caption read: "Love Spike Milligan, and much prefer his epidemic and spreading it around. Anyone else fancy catching it and passing it on? We can choose our mood. Happy weekend everyone."

WATCH: Ruth and Eamonn were in hysterics on Friday's This Morning

Fans quickly reacted to Ruth's sweet post, with one writing: "So true! Have a great weekend and keep smiling!" while another added: "Smile and the world smiles with you!"

Of course, many others were quick to note that due to face covering rules in the UK, we often can't see each other smiling. "Just a shame that we can no longer recognise when a stranger is smiling at us because it’s hidden behind a mask!" one commented.



Ruth shared the sweet poem on Saturday morning

Another said: "Hard to pass on a smile now with all these masks though. Much love Ruth."

The star appeared on This Morning on Friday as usual, alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes – and the couple found themselves in hysterics after one interview took a hilarious turn.

Ruth and Eamonn had a giggle on Friday's show!

The pair were chatting to American mother Christy Hagedorn, who was joined by her toddler son Cade at home in Maryland - during lockdown, Cade has become quite the social media sensation, going viral for his funny baking videos.

He had viewers in stitches once again during the interview, when he turned to his mother and made an unexpected reference to her cleavage!

Ruth looked lovely in an M&S dress

Of course, the moment wasn't lost on Ruth and Eamonn, who burst into laughter alongside This Morning chef Phil Vickery. "Oh, don't you just love him?" Ruth laughed between chuckles. "Oh Christy he's certainly a character."