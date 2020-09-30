Eamonn Holmes reveals unseen look inside home office with Ruth Langsford

Bridie Wilkins
This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford house: see inside the home office designed by Eamonn as his very own Manchester United-themed man cave.
Eamonn Holmes has given an unseen glimpse inside his home office, also known as his "man cave" inside the home he shares with his wife and co-presenter Ruth Langsford in Surrey.
The This Morning host took to Instagram with a photo as he joined a call with Manchester United's Foundation Charity. In the background, he inadvertently revealed light grey walls, a matching grey bookcase showcasing various pieces of Manchester United memorabilia, and what seems to be a large red painting of the Manchester United logo.
There is also a cream lamp positioned against one wall, and Eamonn has set himself up a double screen with a raised black ledge for one laptop, and presumably a desk for another.
He captioned the photo, "So proud to be a member of this Board. If only you knew the good Foundations like ours do in their Communities @manchesterunitedfoundation."
Previously, Eamonn shared another photo taken in the room as he worked from home during the coronavirus lockdown period. It showed that he has a wooden desk and a black leather chair, positioned in front of a wall with another painting of the Manchester United team, as well as a cardboard cut out of Ruth dressed in, fittingly, a red dress to represent the team's colour.
There is also a small glass circular table and a black fan in the room.
Eamonn designed the room himself. Speaking on This Morning he said, "I like interiors, I do, I absolutely do. I don't know why everybody mocks and treats it as a subject of ridicule. Could I just say, I am the design genie in our home?"
To which Ruth replied: "He loves his home, he likes colour and he likes interiors."
The couple share their home with their teenage son Jack.
