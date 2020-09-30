Eamonn Holmes reveals unseen look inside home office with Ruth Langsford The This Morning host designed the room himself

Eamonn Holmes has given an unseen glimpse inside his home office, also known as his "man cave" inside the home he shares with his wife and co-presenter Ruth Langsford in Surrey.

The This Morning host took to Instagram with a photo as he joined a call with Manchester United's Foundation Charity. In the background, he inadvertently revealed light grey walls, a matching grey bookcase showcasing various pieces of Manchester United memorabilia, and what seems to be a large red painting of the Manchester United logo.

There is also a cream lamp positioned against one wall, and Eamonn has set himself up a double screen with a raised black ledge for one laptop, and presumably a desk for another.

He captioned the photo, "So proud to be a member of this Board. If only you knew the good Foundations like ours do in their Communities @manchesterunitedfoundation."

Previously, Eamonn shared another photo taken in the room as he worked from home during the coronavirus lockdown period. It showed that he has a wooden desk and a black leather chair, positioned in front of a wall with another painting of the Manchester United team, as well as a cardboard cut out of Ruth dressed in, fittingly, a red dress to represent the team's colour.

There is also a small glass circular table and a black fan in the room.

Eamonn designed the room himself. Speaking on This Morning he said, "I like interiors, I do, I absolutely do. I don't know why everybody mocks and treats it as a subject of ridicule. Could I just say, I am the design genie in our home?"

To which Ruth replied: "He loves his home, he likes colour and he likes interiors."

The couple share their home with their teenage son Jack.

