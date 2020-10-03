Lisa Faulkner shares beautiful tribute to late mother on her birthday The star took to Instagram

Lisa Faulkner has shared a touching tribute to her late mother on what would have been her 76th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the star posted a lovely photo of a framed picture of her mum Julie enjoying a glass of wine.

Sitting on what appears to be Lisa's dressing table, the famous mum revealed that she had also lit a candle in her mother's memory.

Lisa wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Mummy who would be 76 today and I imagine cross at the fact I told people her age. I love you."

The former EastEnders actress was inundated with sweet comments from her followers.

Lisa shared the touching post on Instagram

"Beautiful picture. I lost my Mum in 2002, I really miss spoiling her with birthday gifts etc. I give £50 per month to a local charity to make up for it. May your day be filled with lovely memories," wrote one.

A second added: "Thinking of you Lisa. I lost my dad three years ago and it doesn’t get any easier. Much love and hugs coming your way today."

Lisa dedicates a post to her mum every year

Lisa lost her mum when she was just 16. Julie died at the age of 44 from throat cancer.

Julie has been a constant source of inspiration to the actress and Lisa's first cookery book was actually a collection of her mother’s recipes.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2018, doting mum Lisa explained: "It’s like she’s still around. My mum was such an important part of my life and still is, so I feel that she’s here."

This time last year, Lisa marked her mother's birthday with another moving post, writing: "Happy birthday beautiful mummy who would have been 75 this year. 31 years without her and still some days it hurts my heart so very much. Mostly now I smile as I remember her and talk about her almost daily as if she was still here, 'what would mummy say to this situation?'"

