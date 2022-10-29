12 celebrities who recycled their wedding dresses: From Holly Willoughby's party to Queen Camilla's outing From household chores to red carpet appearances

Your wedding dress is one of the most carefully chosen (and likely expensive!) items of clothing in your wardrobe, so why not recycle it?

Take inspiration from stars such as Amanda Holden, who wore hers around the house, Lisa Faulker, who looked glam for a spot of cooking and cleaning, and even Emma Stone, who rocked her frock on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see the celebrity brides who wore their gowns more than once…

Amanda Holden

Amanda donned her own wedding dress a second time to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. A photo posted on Instagram by the Britain's Got Talent judge showed her sat on the sofa in her champagne-coloured Elie Saab gown, which featured a lace overlay adorned with sequin detailing and a low back.

And again to do a spot of gardening during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020!

Fleur East

Fleur East wore two outfits when she married her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin in Morocco in June 2019. She looked stunning in a J'Aton Couture mermaid wedding dress for the ceremony, before changing into a white embellished corset jumpsuit by lingerie brand Raine and Bea for the reception, which she recycled for the couple's second wedding back in the UK.

"After my wedding in Morocco I came back home to sign the official registry in London and it was basically a 2nd wedding! Signed, sealed and delivered. It was really a special day," she wrote on Instagram.

"We had the car and my husband got me the flowers from the flower market across the street!" She added: "I wore this as my 2nd outfit in Morocco and loved it so much I wore it again for the registry."

Emma Stone

Two years after her big day with Dave McCary, Emma Stone finally shared a look at one of her beautiful wedding dresses designed by Louis Vuitton. The Cruella actress was pictured in a white mini dress at the 2022 Met Gala, which Vogue reported was recycled from her wedding afterparty.

The unconventional frock featured a low V-neck with buttons that ran down the side and a sequinned and feathered hem that fell to her knees.

Queen Consort Camilla

Queen Consort Camilla wore an elegant white coat and matching scalloped-edged dress by Robinson Valentine for her civil ceremony to King Charles in April 2005, when the pair married at Windsor's Guildhall.

Two years later in June 2007, Camilla stepped out in the same outfit in Wales – even paired with the same diamond brooch that featured the Prince of Wales' feathers.

Holly Willoughby

Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018 was the perfect opportunity for Holly Willoughby to once again wear the wedding dress she wore on her own big day to husband Dan Baldwin ten years earlier. The talented TV presenter actually designed her own wedding dress, before asking a friend to make it for her.

The ivory gown was overlaid with French lace and features long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and open back detail. Holly wore the gown with a vintage-style veil, earrings from the Lady Heart Collection and silver heels.

Abbey Clancy

Abbey Clancy took the opportunity to re-wear her gorgeous Giles Deacon wedding dress as she celebrated her ninth wedding anniversary with her husband Peter Crouch in June. The couple enjoyed a romantic date night at their home, complete with a meal whipped up by a private chef, so of course, Abbey ensured she was fittingly dressed for the occasion.

A photo posted by Abbey on her Instagram Stories showed the model wearing her bespoke gown in the family dining room, which she captioned: "Waiting for my dinner like." A second showed the mum-of-three clutching a bouquet of flowers, adding: "Happy anniversary to me."

Vogue Williams

Spencer Matthews' wife Vogue Williams has revealed she is already planning to wear her unique Halfpenny London jumpsuit, which she wore for their second wedding ceremony in 2019, on a night out. "I still have the jumpsuit and plan on wearing it a lot! I’m going to style it with a cool oversized white blazer next. Don’t worry not for annnnnnother wedding, just for going out out!" she said. We can't wait to see how she wears it next.

Emma Willis

When Emma Willis renewed her wedding vows with husband Matt in 2018, she did so wearing the exact wedding dress she'd worn on their big day ten years earlier – and encouraged her guests to do the same. The dress in question was a beautiful Phillipa Lepley dress with a full-length tulle skirt.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley loves her Chanel wedding dress so much, she has worn it on several occasions – even before she married Klaxons musician James Righton. The actress has styled the tulle gown in different ways each time, including adding a sheer overlay with embroidered detailing for a charity gala appearance in 2013.

Lisa Faulkner

"Who says I can't clean in my wedding dress?" asked Lisa Faulkner when she donned her gorgeous ivory gown around the house in honour of six months of marriage with husband John Torode. Not only did the chef wear the dress to clean the house and relax in the garden, but also to cook burgers in the kitchen. We hope she didn't have any accidents!

John Bishop's wife Melanie

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Bishop's Wife Twirls Around In Her Wedding Dress

It has been 27 years since John Bishop married his wife Melanie, and he has revealed every year on their anniversary she once again puts on her wedding dress and goes to spin around in the garden. The dress features puffed sleeves and a corseted bodice with a full-skirt that is ideal for twirling in!

Sam Aston's wife Briony

Coronation Street actor Sam Aston's wife Briony admitted she was "getting my money's worth" out of her wedding dress after putting it on to celebrate the couple's first wedding anniversary, and it seems she is planning to make it a new tradition. There was one noticeable difference to when she wore it first time though – her beautiful baby bump!

