With their first wedding anniversary just around the corner, there's no denying that Lisa Faulkner and John Torode are still very much in the honeymoon phase.

On Wednesday, the MasterChef judge gave his Instagram followers an envy-inducing glimpse into their romantic date night at Parisian restaurant Frenchie Covent Garden. The pair were seen indulging in their baked scones and crisp croquettes – yum!

Lisa later shared a loved-up selfie of the couple, and she simply gushed: "Date night."

The couple, who co-host ITV's cooking show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, first met when Lisa appeared on Celebrity Masterchef in 2010 and started dating two years later. Lisa and John got engaged at the end of 2018, and they tied the knot on 24 October the following year.

Meanwhile, Lisa is a doting mum to her adopted daughter Billie, 14, and is a stepmum to the celebrity chef's four children from previous relationships.

A snap from the couple's date night

The romantic night out comes shortly after the actress appeared on Magic Radio's new show the F Word, where she surprised viewers by making a rare comment about her relationship with John's kids. "It's challenging and you have to bend and stretch and compromise and breathe and cry and be angry and be sad and be happy and hold each other," she explained.

Over the years, Lisa has been open about her journey to parenthood. She adopted Billie with her husband Chris Coghill in 2006 after four rounds of failed IVF treatment, several miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy.

Lisa and John Torode met on Celebrity MasterChef

On deciding to go through adoption, Lisa added: "I realised my nieces and my nephew I love like they're my own. I love my friends, I love my husband, I love my ex-husband. Do you know what I mean? All of those people in your life that you love fiercely, why can't you love a child that's not genetically yours?"

