Lisa Faulkner has revealed an unseen look at the bedroom she shares with her husband and Masterchef judge John Torode. The star, who met John when appearing on Celebrity MasterChef, took to Instagram with a photo in the space, revealing rustic white wooden wardrobes with shutter-effect doors and brass knobs for handles, as well as a full-length mirror in a brown frame hanging on one wall.

The rustic aesthetic seen in the wardrobes continues throughout the rest of the room, with traditional white oak floorboards, a retro blue radiator and tall ceilings with old sash windows.

The post comes in honour of Lisa's outfit as she captioned the image, "OMG jeans of dreams today for @ocadouk @wyselondon [heart emoji] Styling @jessica.shoker makeup @justwade."

Lisa previously revealed a separate bedroom

She previously unveiled another bedroom in the home when she showcased more of her clothes in June.

This one is decorated with white wardrobes, but natural brown wooden floorboards as opposed to the white style seen in the other room. It's furnished with a black bed with white and blue bed linen, two antique white bedside tables, a grey suede stool-turned-storage-box at the end of the bed, and a white and pink striped rug.

Lisa and John live in London, and have shared several looks inside of the property since the coronavirus pandemic began, including their kitchen where they often film cooking sessions. It's fitted with teal blue wooden cabinets, a white sink, a large blue oven and an island unit in the middle of the room with a wooden worktop.

A post of John reading in their living room, meanwhile, showed that they have an enormous blue velvet sofa with blue and pink cushions positioned in front of a large bay window, and a cream rattan rug on the floor.

