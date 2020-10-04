Emma Willis shares rare 'then and now' photos with mum for special birthday The Big Brother star has changed so much!

Emma Willis shared a couple of rare photos with her mum to Instagram at the weekend, in honour of a very special birthday.

Taking to the social media site on Sunday evening, the presenter posted two pictures: one taken when she was a child, the other taken more recently.

READ: Emma Willis reveals hilarious comment made by four-year-old daughter

In the first, youmattng Emma sat with her mum in a leather armchair.

The little girl wore a blue dress and a shy expression, with her hair in chin-length waves.

Her mum had long dark hair and wore a green dress with a thin white belt, and she smiled at the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma and Matt Willis share rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of date night

In the second photo, Emma's mum smiled at the camera again, only this time she wore a smart dusky pink suit with a black top, while the Big Brother presenter rocked a denim jumpsuit and smiled at her mum as she held onto her arm.

The star captioned the sweet images with a gushing message of love, which read: "Then [arrow emoji] now(ish).

"Happy birthday to my beautiful mum. My hero. My bestie.

"I won the bloody lottery in the mum stakes! 70 and smashing it."

Emma shared a sweet childhood photo with fans

The 44-year-old's fans were quick to share their approval, complimenting the women on how good they both looked.

One commented: "Aw your mum looks amazing!!! Can see [where] you get your gorgeous genes from [heart eyes emoji]."

Another wrote: "Wow she is super stylish! Can see where you got it from!"

The star then shared a more recent snapshot

Others pointed out how sweet the before and after pictures were, with one writing: "Little Emma is the cutest."

Another of the star's followers chimed in: "You look so proud of each other."

Emma is now a proud mum herself, sharing three children with her husband of twelve years, singer Matt Willis, who shot to fame in the pop band Busted.

RELATED: Emma Willis shares hilarious photo of her three kids and husband Matt

The couple are doting parents to daughters Isabelle, 11, and Trixie, four, as well as son Ace, eight.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.