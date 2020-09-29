America Ferrera shares rare photo of son Sebastian – and admits surprise at his blonde hair The Ugly Betty star shares two children with husband Ryan Piers Williams

America Ferrera is a doting mum to two children, and prefers to keep them out of the public eye.

But on Monday, the Ugly Betty star delighted fans by sharing a rare photo of her son Sebastian, two, to mark International Son Day.

MORE: America Ferrera reunites with Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants co-stars

The actress took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of her toddler in the garden with a toy lawnmower, and fans couldn't believe just how blonde his hair was!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: 20 of the most original celebrity baby names

In the comments, one wrote: "Omg I'm so surprised you have a blonde baby! I'm into genealogy and our native girl genes usually dominate. Love it," to which America replied: "It surprises me too!"

Another follower asked her how her son was so blonde, to which she replied: "I ask myself that every day."

America Ferrera's son Sebastian is so blonde!

In the caption, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants star paid tribute to her firstborn, and gave an insight into his caring nature.

MORE: 25 celebrity children's nurseries and bedrooms - from Kylie Jenner to Chrissy Teigen

She wrote: "#nationalsonday Today he got his first bee sting and after Dr. Mommy patched him up, we went and found the bee and he kept saying 'poor bee, poor bee'.

"My sweet little gardener angel boy. May he forever keep his sweet tender heart. #Baz #2yrsold."

Sebastian recently celebrated his second birthday

America shares Sebastian and baby daughter Lucia with husband Ryan Piers Williams. The actress, 36, announced the arrival of Lucia on Mother's Day, in a sweet Instagram post.

The star shared a photo of her newborn's tiny hand, and wrote: "LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself.

"Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family."

America welcomed daughter Lucia in May

May was a special month for America and her family, as Sebastian also celebrated his second birthday. The Superstore actress shared a sweet post in honour of her son's special day.

She wrote: "Bazzito Burrito is 2 today!? What an amazing 2 years it's been with this wondrous, magical, delicious little guy. Celebrating a love like no other with cake for breakfast!!!

"Thank you @sha_sha_fierce for the delicious and beautiful cake! I ate Lucia's piece and will deliver to her via breast milk."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.