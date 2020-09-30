Brigitte Nielsen sends fans wild with flawless selfie inside LA home The Red Sonja actress lives in LA with husband Mattia Dessi and daughter Frida

Brigitte Nielsen got fans talking after sharing the most stunning photo of herself inside her home in LA.

The Red Sonja actress took to Instagram to post a headshot of herself, and she was quickly inundated with compliments from her followers.

"Cheekbones to die for. Hello beautiful lady," one wrote, while another commented: "Your cheekbones are incredible." A third added: "You are absolutely gorgeous, such a timeless beauty."

Brigitte Nielsen shared a stunning selfie inside her home in LA

In the photo, Brigitte's makeup was also on point, with a defined brow and smokey eyes, while her cheekbones were highlighted by a sweep of rose blush.

The mother-of-five has been spending the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles with her husband Mattia Dessi and their two-year-old daughter Frida.

Brigitte twinning with daughter Frida

The star has been sharing some sweet photos of their time together, including a recent snapshot of her and Frida playing in the pool, dressed in matching swimsuits.

The family also celebrated Frida's second birthday back in June, with a Minnie Mouse-themed party.

The Hollywood star shared a sweet photo of Frida sitting at the table in front of a mouse-shaped birthday cake, wearing Minnie Mouse ears, as her proud parents sat either side of her.

In the caption, she wrote: "My little mouse. Happy second birthday, you've brightened my life since the day you born. Happy #fathersday to my adorable hubby too."

Brigitte's daughter Frida turned two on Father's Day in June

Frida is the much-longed-for child of Brigitte and Mattia, who endured ten years of IVF treatment before the star gave birth to her daughter at the age of 54.

The actress – who is also mum to four grown-up sons - opened up about their journey to welcoming Frida into the world in an interview with The Guardian shortly after her arrival.

She said: "I was always like, 'I want to do it until there are no embryos left,' Somebody has to win the lottery." On becoming a mother later in life, Brigitte said of her daughter: "

"As of Frida, she'll say 'mom, you're an old hag,' and I'll say: 'Friday, I'm the best mom you ever had.'"

