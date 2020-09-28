Emma Willis shares hilarious photo of her three kids and husband Matt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Emma and Matt Willis seem to have had a fun Sunday with their three children, Isabelle, 11, Ace, eight, and four-year-old Trixie – and thankfully the presenter documented it on social media.

MORE: Take a tour of Emma Willis and Matt Willis' stunning home

Taking to Instagram in the morning, the 44-year-old revealed to her 1.7 million fans that she was playing the Frozen Memory game with her kids, confessing it was "far too early for my brain."

Loading the player...

WATCH How Emma and Matt Willis keep the romance alive after 12 years of marriage

Later on, the family of five took things outside and headed out to the park. An adorable, and rare, photo shows Matt running in front of Emma alongside their three kids.

Whilst Isabelle can be seen running towards the left hand side, Ace, who has gorgeous long blond hair, can be seen running towards the right. Matt and Trixie are following both closely behind.

Emma shared a rare photo of her three children

"Either I'm 'it' or I smell…" Emma hilariously wrote across the image.

MORE: Emma Willis shocks fans by revealing secret to her thick hair

Judging by the latest pictures shared by the couple, who celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary back in July, it seems that the park is their safe haven.

Last weekend, Matt shared an adorable picture of his "skate gang" whilst out at another park.

The very rare picture of the family saw wife Emma scooting alongside her three kids who were all riding their own scooters, whilst Matt, who was behind the camera, followed closely behind on his skateboard.

Frozen Memory game, £3.99, Amazon

"Always one going the wrong way," the McBusted star wrote across it, making reference to their youngest child, who is riding towards him.

Emma and Matt rarely share pictures of their three children together but have previously spoken about parenthood, with Emma crediting being a mum for helping her gain confidence.

Talking to Cosmopolitan in the past, Emma said: "When you've had kids it gives you confidence – you think, 'I'm a mum. I'm not scared. If I can raise a human being, I can do this.'"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.