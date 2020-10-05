Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals how Joe Sugg's family has changed her life The professional dancer spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Dianne Buswell is gearing up for the launch of this year's highly-anticipated series of Strictly Come Dancing and ahead of the premiere, the professional dancer has opened up to HELLO! about how much her life has changed thanks to the show and how boyfriend Joe Sugg's family feel like her own.

MORE: Strictly star Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable with blonde hair

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! whilst promoting Dove's new campaign #DoveSwitchItUp, the 31-year-old said: "I pinch myself daily and I'm forever grateful, I couldn't be happier. I cherish all the moments on Strictly because it really is something special."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe Sugg's reaction to Dianne Buswell's transformation is priceless

Known for her sparkling dance routines as much as her stunning red hair, Dianne is thrilled to be reunited with her TV "family" for her fourth series. She and the other dancers have already filmed all their group routines for this series after spending a month living together in quarantine.

Now she can't wait to find out her celebrity partner. "It's so nice to be back dancing again," she says. "We'll be finding out who our partners are in the next couple of weeks and then the show will start [with the pairings revealed on 17 October], which is what we've all been waiting for.

Dianne and Joe with Joe's sister Zoella and her boyfriend Alfie

"The best thing about Strictly is being part of such an amazing group of people and being able to do what I love. A lot of people don't have that at the moment."

READ: Inside Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell's incredible London home with Joe Sugg

Not only does Dianne feel lucky to be part of Strictly – especially when coronavirus has hit so many in the entertainment industry – the show also helped her find love.

Dianne met YouTube star Joe Sugg when they were partnered two years ago and made it to the final. They have since set up home together in London.

The dancer posing alongside Joe and his granddad

Having Joe and her Strictly friends around has made it easier to build a life so far from her family, the Australian dancer says.

"The UK has been amazing to me and Strictly is my home away from home, because there is such a family vibe. That's really helped me a lot and since meeting Joe, I have his family here who really make me feel like I have my own family."

Dianne Buswell is supporting the #DoveSwitchItUp campaign for Dove’s original anti-perspirant deodorant, available in all major retailers.

To read the full interview, buy HELLO!'s latest issue, out now!