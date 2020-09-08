Despite the gruelling rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing, professional dancer Dianne Buswell made sure she marked boyfriend Joe Sugg's 29th birthday in the sweetest way.

MORE: Inside Dianne Buswell’s camera roll

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the red-haired beauty shared a rather intimate throwback photo of the lovebirds during a romantic spa trip. "Happy birthday Joseph," she wrote in the caption alongside a heart-shaped emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe Sugg's reaction to Dianne Buswell's transformation is priceless

"I have said it a million times before and I will say it a million more you are the kindest, funniest, extremely talented, most thoughtful genuine human I have ever come across."

MORE: Dianne Buswell drops huge engagement hint for boyfriend Joe Sugg

She added: "I feel lucky that our paths crossed and started a new road together, have the best day celebrating another year of brilliance [love you]."

Dianne shared this lovely snap on Joe's birthday

The YouTube sensation was flooded with birthday messages from the Strictly family, with Amy Dowden writing: "Happy birthday @joe_sugg x." Claudia Winkleman commented: "Happy happy birthday Joe xxx."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2020 - the celebrities confirmed

Joe and Dianne, 31, first met when they were partnered together on Strictly back in 2018, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength. Having moved in together in 2019, the couple decided to fly to Australia to spend the festive season with Dianne's friends and family. They then spent all of lockdown together – and kept very active!

The couple have been together since 2018

"During lockdown we did so many workouts," the pro dancer recently told HELLO!. "Ever since Strictly – I'm a lovely teacher but I'm also quite strict and quite hard – so I think he kind of liked that personal training that I would give him and he's kept it going.

"With him, he's that kind of person who needs someone to push him to work out, so he loves it when I say, 'We're doing this,' otherwise he probably wouldn't do it. I find he's definitely done more since I've pushed him to do more."