Strictly star Dianne Buswell shares very risque photo taken by Joe Sugg Dianne shared the cheeky snapshot on Instagram

Dianne Buswell took to Instagram on Sunday with a very risqué photo! The Strictly Come Dancing star posed for the snapshot on the stairs of the home she shares with boyfriend Joe Sugg.

With one hand held behind her head, and the other holding a cauliflower 'bag', Dianne's modesty was covered by an aubergine 'dress' held out in front of the camera by boyfriend Joe. Dianne completed her look with some leafy green earrings.

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing 2020: All 12 celebrities announced

"How aubigenius is this dress!!" Dianne, 31, joked in the caption, which she used to promote fruit and vegetable delivery service, ODDBOX. "And my earrings are kale'in it! Not to mention that Edgy veggie handbag! Ready for a night on the dance floor, turnip the beets."

Dianne shared her fun photo on Instagram

It's an exciting time for Dianne. Rehearsals for the 2020 season of Strictly are now in full swing, following the confirmation that the series will air on 24 October, and will run for nine episodes until 19 December.

Dianne will be spending the next few months in studio, learning dance routines for this year's shorter series. She first met Joe, 29, when they were partnered together on Strictly back in 2018, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength.

Dianne and Joe's relationship has gone from strength to strength

Just last month Dianne sparked rumours that the couple are expecting their first child.

The Australian star posted a gorgeous photo on Instagram, which showed her and Joe sitting on the roof of their VW Campervan watching the sunset. Captioning the stunning snap, Dianne wrote: "Just the 3 of us," followed by a heart emoji.

Needless to say, fans were jumping for joy over the photo. One wrote: "EXCUSE ME! Three?" A second added: "Three? Are you counting the van or is there someone unseen in the picture...?" While a third wrote: "Omg I read that and was like wait are they announcing something???"

However, fans were left disappointed as the couple were simply referring to their new ride, Chippy, instead of announcing they are expecting their first baby.

