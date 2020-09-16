Strictly's Dianne Buswell enjoys time off from rehearsals to be with Joe Sugg The Strictly couple have been together since 2018

Dianne Buswell is making the most of any free time she has now that preparations for this year's Strictly Come Dancing are in full swing!

MORE: Dianne Buswell celebrates Joe Sugg's 29th birthday in sweetest way

On Tuesday, the professional dancer enjoyed some rest and relaxation with her boyfriend Joe Sugg out in the sun and took to Instagram to share a photo of their time together. "Today was such beaut weather! [sic]," she simply wrote in the caption.

Fans were delighted to see the couple looking smitten as ever, with one writing: "This picture is too cute." Another remarked: "This is so cute!! Hope you've had a lovely day in the sun."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe Sugg's reaction to Dianne Buswell's transformation is priceless

The heartwarming post comes shortly after it was revealed that the start of the first Strictly show was confirmed. According to the BBC's shows and tours website, the first live show will start on 24 October 2020, and will run for nine episodes until the week before Christmas on 19 December.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2020 - the celebrities confirmed

Dianne, 31, will be spending the next few months in studio, learning dance routines for this year's shorter series. She first met Joe, 29, when they were partnered together on Strictly back in 2018, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength.

Dianne posted this snap with Joe amid Strictly rehearsals

Having moved in together in 2019, the couple decided to fly to Australia to spend the festive season with Dianne's friends and family. They then spent all of lockdown together – and kept very active!

MORE: Inside Dianne Buswell’s camera roll

"During lockdown we did so many workouts," the pro dancer recently told HELLO!. "Ever since Strictly – I'm a lovely teacher but I'm also quite strict and quite hard – so I think he kind of liked that personal training that I would give him and he's kept it going.

"With him, he's that kind of person who needs someone to push him to work out, so he loves it when I say, 'We're doing this,' otherwise he probably wouldn't do it. I find he's definitely done more since I've pushed him to do more."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.