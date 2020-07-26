Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has been sharing countless hair hacks on social media during lockdown, from faux bobs to extravagant braids. But over the weekend, the star took to Instagram to reveal that she had finally been able to get her haircut, and she was more than happy with the results. The pro dancer shared a photo of her fresh trim, and wrote: "This is not a drill! I finally cut my hair and I'm not doing any fancy hair hack this time it's the real deal! Massive thank you to my hairdresser @vickyhairreinvented you are the best."

Fans were quick to comment on Dianne's appearance, with one writing: "It looks so so amazing I love it! So pretty you suit shorter hair so much," while another wrote: "It looks amazing, you suit it so much." A third added: "Omg love! You look so gorgeous."

Dianne Buswell looked stunning after cutting her hair

The star is a trained hairdresser and has been using her skills to her advantage over the past few months. Dianne has shared her knowledge with her followers on social media with some inspiring hair videos, which have included styling the perfect bun using an old pair of socks, and making her hair look like a bob using hair grips. Dianne has also been posting videos on her YouTube channel, including footage titled: "Simple Hair Hacks and Tricks."

The pro dancer announced her haircut after sharing various hair hacks during lockdown

In May, Dianne shared a photo of the results of her DIY haircut and dye at home, which she also documented in another of her YouTube videos. Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Roses are red and now so are my roots!! I also gave myself a little trim too! What we thinking? Better than Joe's trim anyways." Her comment referred to Joe's attempt at cutting her hair live on TV as part of BBC One's The Big Night In, which raised money for Comic Relief and Children in Need in April.

The star has been getting creative with ways to style her hair

The pro dancer has been having a lovely time during lockdown with Joe, at their stunning apartment in London. In the past, Dianne and Joe have shared photos and videos from inside their flat, which showed off their luxurious living room, which is spacious and filled with natural light, decorated with a grey sofa and matching chic grey curtains.

Artwork adorns the crisp white walls while plants add a pop of colour and there's also a football table covered in colourful stickers including hearts, a birthday cake and one bearing the NASA logo – one of Joe's interests. The room's sliding doors even open onto the apartment's balcony and its views of London.

