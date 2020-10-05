Tess Daly and Vernon Kay enjoy romantic day out for special cause The TV couple share two daughters together

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay enjoyed a fabulous day out at The Shard for a very important cause! The couple, who celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary last month, were treated to a Peter Pan inspired afternoon tea to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

MORE: Tess Daly shares loved-up selfie with Vernon Kay after being whisked to Cannes

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the Strictly Come Dancing host shared a series of snaps with her husband during the lavish outing.

"Well that cheered up a dull rainy Sunday: a scrumptious afternoon tea with the most incredible view of London at @aquashard & for a great cause," she wrote. "Since Aqua Shard has teamed up with @greatormondst children's hospital for their new Peter Pan themed afternoon tea."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly gives fans a tour of her amazing kitchen

The pair dined on delicious shortbread Tinkerbell biscuits and treasure chests of warm scones, which Tess described as "heavenly". She added: "£2 from each afternoon tea goes to raise vital funds for the children's hospital charity #greatormondstreethospital #bestviewoflondon."

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson wells up live on-air after Gorka Marquez's emotional surprise

READ: Tess Daly gets candid about her lockdown struggle in inspiring post

The couple, who tied the knot in 2003 and raise daughters Phoebe, 15, and Amber, ten, together, appeared to be having a wonderful time as seen in their selfie. The pair are notoriously private about their marriage. However, during a recent interview, TV star Vernon confessed life in lockdown has had an incredible impact on their marriage.

One of the snaps Tess shared from the lovely outing

"At first it took a lot of getting used to because we do enjoy our freedoms, the simple things like just nipping to the shop or going out for a beer with your mates and general social gatherings that you take for granted and once they've gone you think, 'Right, what am I going to do?'" he told the Humans of XS Manchester podcast.

MORE: Tess Daly treated to special surprise on 51st birthday during lockdown

"The positive thing is that it's enabled us as a family to really get to know each other even better than you would as a family."

The couple have been married since 2003

Over the years, their relationship has been under scrutiny, with both parties admitting that marriage isn't all plain sailing. The admission comes after Vernon confessed to texting glamour model Rhian Sugden in 2010 and again in 2015.

He added: "When you're in lockdown and you're spending 24/7 with each other it really gives you the chance to really kind of re-connect and get to know each other better, not better, but you really get under the skin of your relationships with your kids and your missus."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.