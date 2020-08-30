Strictly's Tess Daly opens up about new routine with daughters Phoebe and Amber The Strictly Come Dancing host shares two daughters with Vernon Kay

Tess Daly has been keeping busy over the past few months during the coronavirus pandemic, balancing work with homeschooling her two daughters, Phoebe and Amber.

And now that it's the last few days of the summer holidays, the Strictly Come Dancing host has been able to relax, and has given fans a rare insight into her family's routine on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Tess shared a photo from inside her bedroom at home in Buckinghamshire, showing a lavish breakfast on a tray resting on her bed.

In the caption, the mother-of-two opened up about her daily routine, admitting that it has become more relaxed in the school break.

She wrote: "It's a rare occasion that I get to treat myself to breakfast in bed but hey it's still the school holidays after all so a slow start to the day is allowed."

Tess Daly has been enjoying slow mornings with her family during the school holidays

Tess went on to detail the start of her day, admitting that she always has good intentions: "I.e. eating a well-balanced and nourishing breakfast then I’m more likely to stick to healthy choices throughout the day."

Tess shares daughters Phoebe and Amber with husband Vernon Kay

Accompanying Tess' healthy breakfast was a pack of Wellwoman Gummies, the brand that the star is ambassador for.

She wrote: "I top up the good stuff with my Wellwoman Gummies; they have 22 nutrients including vitamins B6 and B12 which contribute to normal energy release."

Tess and her family will no doubt make the most of their lazy mornings before the new school term starts next week.

The star is also getting ready for a busy few months ahead with the new series of Strictly Come Dancing starting at the end of September.

Tess is getting ready to return to Strictly with Claudia Winkleman in September

Tess previously admitted that she often feels guilty being away from her daughters so much during the Strictly period.

In October, the presenter opened up about her mum guilt during an interview on the Scummy Mummies podcast.

She said: "When I do Strictly Come Dancing over the winter period I am away on the Saturday so I try and make up for it the rest of the time. 'What do you want to do today kids? Here's a full list of activities!'

"Trying to make up for the fact that I am not there on the Saturday for the rest of the year.

"I try and stress to them the importance that I go to work, my mum went to work and it's what I know and they do understand that it's important and it defines you as a person. They don't mind coming sometimes to watch."

