Tess Daly has detailed her lockdown struggle in an inspiring post, which many people have been able to relate to. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the Strictly Come Dancing host - who is married to presenter Vernon Kay - opened up about these "uncertain times" and the impact it is having on her day-to-day life. "Good morning beautiful people. Just checking in saying hi and wondering how it's already Friday? Is it just me or does time seem to fly by even MORE quickly when you've got so much more of it on your hands," she told her followers.

Alongside the lovely selfie, she added: "Still struggling a bit with the disconnection from my usual routines and the unpredictability of everything at the moment; but have also been focusing on using the time productively and positively (yoga, writing, cleansing the home, cleansing my mind with meditation, tutoring, den making, and occasional kitchen dancing...)"

However, Tess is looking ahead to the future once lockdown life is over, writing: "Keeping the faith that brighter days are hopefully just around the corner. I feel like we have worked SO hard together to get through this. Really hope you're all taking good care of yourselves, sending all the love & positivity I have your way. #fridayfeeling #strongertogether #goodvibesonly."

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse was one of the first to respond, saying: "Beauty." To which, Tess replied: "Love to you sweetie xxx." One fan remarked: "You've got younger during lockdown, you look fabulous Xx." Another wrote: "So very true. Trying to stay productive is so important. Decluttering also helps to declutter the mind. Taking some time to be creative as well. So that you can lose yourself for a while away from what’s going on around you."

Tess lives in Buckinghamshire with husband Vernon and their two daughters, Phoebe and Amber. Over the past few months, they have shared regular insights into their home life during the coronavirus lockdown. As well as keeping fit and home schooling her children, Tess has also enjoyed cooking for her family, and even started growing her own fruit and vegetables in the garden, an "experimental" project she recently revealed had started to pay off with her first strawberries and raspberries.