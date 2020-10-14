﻿
Katie Holmes delights fans with rare photo of daughter Suri – and she's so tall!

The Dawson's Creek actress shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have an incredibly close bond, and during the pandemic they have been finding creative ways to keep busy.

Back in May, the Dawson's Creek actress delighted fans after sharing a rare photo of the pair of them together wearing items of clothes they had customised.

In the image, Katie was dressed in a white vest top and a pair of white-and-blue tie-dye jeans, while Suri was wearing an oversized T-shirt dress which was splattered in pink.

VIDEO: Katie Holmes shares sweet video of daughter Suri

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many impressed with just how well their tie-dye attempts had turned out.

"Very nice, good choice of colours," one wrote, while another commented: "Those turned out great." A third added: "What a fun bonding activity."

katie-holmes-and-daughter-suri-cruise

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri - who is getting so tall!

Other fans couldn't believe just how grown-up Suri looked in the photo.

While Katie and her daughters' faces weren't visible in the shot, the 14-year-old was nearly as tall as her famous mum.

"Oh my goodness Suri looks like a young woman! I'm still picturing her as a pre-teen, beautiful photo," one wrote, while another added: "Aww! So beautiful, twins!" Another commented: "Suri is long-limbed like her mum."

Suri is certainly growing up quickly! The teen turned 14 in April and celebrated her birthday in lockdown, at home in New York.

katie-holmes-daughter-suri

The Dawson' Creek star is a doting mum to the teenager

Katie made sure her daughter had a day to remember and shared a sweet photo of Suri sitting at the table surrounded by presents and wearing a crown made from roses and tied up with cream ribbon.

The Hollywood star also got creative with the birthday decorations in the house and made a banner spelling out the words 'happy birthday' from wooden letters hanging on a branch of flowers.

Katie shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and recently opened up about her relationship with her only child in an interview with InStyle magazine at the beginning of March.

katie-holmes-and-daughter-suri

Suri is growing up so fast!

Katie described her daughter's character traits and revealed that she has a very strong personality.

"She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality," the star said.

"She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like: 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

