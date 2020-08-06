Katie Holmes is incredibly close to her daughter Suri, 14, and while the doting mum is very private about her family life, her co-star has given an sweet insight into their close bond. Jerry O'Connell - who worked alongside Katie on their new film The Secret: Dare to Dream – opened up about how the mother-of-one always makes sure her daughter is close to her while filming. Talking to Us Weekly, he said: "Katie Holmes is really maybe the loveliest [person]. Just a few takeaways I got from working with Katie Holmes – obviously [she's] a great actress, obviously beautiful. But a great mum, a really great mum. Actually, a like, an inspiring parent."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony shares rare video with sons on ranch

Loading the player...

VIDEO: 20 of the most original celebrity children names

He continued: "Watching the time Katie took with her daughter when we were at work, you know, it was really inspiring. It made me realise, like, I don't stay in contact enough with my children [when at] work, you know?

"Katie is a great person, a great mum, I really enjoyed working with her. We had a fun time."

Katie Holmes' parenting style was praised by her co-star Jerry O'Connell

The Dawson's Creek actress also gave a rare insight into her time in lockdown with her daughter during an interview with the Australian Daily Telegraph. "I like to keep her out of my interviews," she began.

"I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson, just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and spending time together. I feel strongly that the power of your own attitude definitely influences those around you, including your children."

MORE: Kim Kardashian shares glimpse inside walk-in wardrobe at home with Kanye West

Suri celebrated her 14th birthday during lockdown

During the lockdown, Katie and Suri have been finding creative ways to keep entertained, and in May, the actress shared a picture of them wearing clothes that they had customised with tie-dye – the latest trend.

In April, meanwhile, the mother-daughter duo celebrated Suri's 14th birthday. Katie made sure her daughter had a day to remember and shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the teen sitting at the table surrounded by presents and wearing a crown made from roses and tied up with cream ribbon.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.