Everything you need to know about Katie Holmes' date Emilio Vitolo Jr. The actress was married to Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes has been photographed enjoying a dinner date with a man identified as Emilio Vitolo Jr. but who is the lucky man and is it romantic?

The actress, 41 - who shares her 14-year-old daughter, Suri, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise - was spotted laughing and chatting over a glass of wine at Antique Garage restaurant in New York City now HELLO! can give you all the details of Katie’s date.

MORE: Katie Holmes' parenting style with Suri praised by co-star

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katie Holmes shares sweet video with daughter Suri

Who is Emilio Vitolo Jr.?

The 33-year-old is the son of Italian-born chef Emilio Vitolo Sr. He grew up working in his father’s NYC restaurant, Ballato, and now runs the popular celebrity hotspot with his two brothers.

He is a charming restauranteur and an incredible chef, with a slew of A-list customers.

MORE: Katy Holmes showcases impressive yoga moves on the beach

Emilio with his brothers

The New York Magazine wrote: "If Vitolo doesn’t know your name when you’re seated, he will by the time you’ve finished your espresso and nibbled on a plate of on-the-house biscotti."

Emilio has also dipped his foot into the acting pool and has had roles in the likes of Royal Pains and Inside Amy Schumer as well as in movies such as The Right to Live and The Birthday Cake.

MORE: Katie Holmes shares glimpse inside lavish home during lockdown

Emilio is incredibly hard working

Is Emilio Vitolo Jr. single?

Emilio was engaged to designer, Rachel Emmons, and just last year she posted a social media snapshot wearing a jacket with "Mrs Vitolo" on the back of it and captioned it: "Future Mrs".

However, they didn’t make an official announcement, and wedding bells haven’t yet rung.

She recently made her Instagram account private.

Emilio certainly looks to have relationship goals, displayed when he shared a sweet photo of his good friend Joe Jonas with his wife, Sophie Turner.

"The best couple in da hole wurld [sic]," he wrote. "I wanna be just like them."

Emilio with some of his celebrity friends including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Who are Emilio Vitolo Jr.’s celebrity friends?

Emilio certainly isn’t shy and one look at his social media pages proves he works hard and plays hard.

He regularly posts photos of his nights out in NYC or knee-deep in business at his restaurant.

Emilio has also proved to be a popular guy since he boasts a whole host of celebrity friends and followers including, Barack Obama, Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid, Whoopi Goldberg, and Rihanna.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.