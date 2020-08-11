Katie Holmes is a doting mum to 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, and delighted fans on Monday after sharing a rare video of the teenager running through the streets of New York. The black-and-white footage was posted on Instagram, alongside a sunshine emoji, and fans were quick to comment on the uplifting clip. "I love this. She's having the time of her life. To be a kid again," one wrote, while another commented: "I can imagine you are a fantastic mother." A third added: "The joy a child brings to their mother is infinite." Katie shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, who is also dad to grownup children Isabella and Connor, who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

Suri lives with Katie in Manhattan, where they have been isolating for the majority of the lockdown.

The mother-daughter duo have been finding creative ways to keep entertained, and in May, the actress shared a picture of them wearing clothes that they had customised with tie-dye – the latest trend.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have an incredibly close bond

In April, meanwhile, the duo celebrated Suri's 14th birthday. Katie made sure her daughter had a day to remember and shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the teen sitting at the table surrounded by presents and wearing a crown made from roses and tied up with cream ribbon.

While Katie prefers to keep Suri out of the spotlight, her co-star Jerry O'Connell, who starred alongside her in their latest film, The Secret: Dare to Dream, opened up about the star's hands-on parenting style.

Talking to Us Weekly, he said: "Katie Holmes is really maybe the loveliest [person]. Just a few takeaways I got from working with Katie Holmes – obviously [she's] a great actress, obviously beautiful. But a great mum, a really great mum. Actually, a like, an inspiring parent."

Suri celebrated her 14th birthday during lockdown

He continued: "Watching the time Katie took with her daughter when we were at work, you know, it was really inspiring. It made me realise, like, I don't stay in contact enough with my children [when at] work, you know?

"Katie is a great person, a great mum, I really enjoyed working with her. We had a fun time."

The Dawson's Creek actress also gave a rare insight into her time in lockdown with her daughter during an interview with the Australian Daily Telegraph. "I like to keep her out of my interviews," she began.

"I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson, just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and spending time together. I feel strongly that the power of your own attitude definitely influences those around you, including your children."

