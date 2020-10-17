Who is Jamie Laing's girlfriend? Everything you need to know about Sophie Habboo The famous pair both starred on MIC

We're so excited to see Jamie Laing strut his stuff on Strictly Come Dancing this year, after being forced to pull out of 2019's show due to injury.

Jamie's girlfriend, MIC's Sophie Habboo, will no doubt also be looking forward to watching her other half perform in front of the judges, and we can't wait to see the fashionista cheering Jamie on from the audience.

But how much do you actually know about Jamie's girlfriend Sophie?

We thought we'd take a closer look at the Instagram star ahead of Strictly's first episode on Saturday…

Who is Sophie Habboo?

Sophie, or 'Habbs' as she's also called, is best known for appearing on Made in Chelsea.

She was in a relationship for a while with Alex Mytton, and after breaking up also shortly dated Sam Thompson.

Sophie and Jamie have been together since April 2019.

How old is Sophie Habboo?

Sophie will turn 27 this month, on 19 October.

Where did Sophie Habboo go to uni?

Sophie graduated from Newcastle University with a degree in Media Communications and Cultural Studies in 2015.

What does Sophie Habboo do for a living?

Aside from her fan-favourite role on MIC, Sophie also advertises for brands including Very and Freddy Jeans on her Instagram.

What has Sophie Habboo said about Jamie Laing on Strictly?

This month, Sophie shared a sweet photo of herself and her boyfriend taken at this year's Brit Awards, telling her social media followers that she can't wait to see Jamie take to the dancefloor.

Sophie wrote: "Believe it or not this isn’t his @bbcstrictly costume... but I'm VERY excited to see this one on the dance floor."

What has Jamie Laing said about his relationship with Sophie Habboo?

Speaking on The Moments That Made Me podcast, Jamie sweetly revealed that he "couldn't be more in love" with his other half.

"I always thought I was going to be this guy who just settled, that I would be in a relationship, I would settle, I would maybe end up cheating at some point – I just thought that was life.

"But then I found someone who I couldn't be more compatible with, couldn't love more, couldn't respect more and realised, this is actually what life is about," explained Jamie.

