Phillip Schofield was visibly emotional on Thursday morning while discussing his disappearance from This Morning last year, which occurred shortly before he came out as gay during a live interview on the morning show.

Appearing on Lorraine to talk about his upcoming autobiography, Life's What You Make It, the presenter held back tears as he explained when he didn't turn up for work one day last year while going through his mental health struggles.

The 58-year-old told Lorraine, I said to my driver "Just go to the flat," referring to the second property he shares with his family in London, adding: "And we drove past [the studio] and I went to the flat and I made a very stupid mistake of turning my phone off. So nobody knew where I was.

"I told Steph [at the time], I just said 'I can't go in to the office, today' and that was that and then I turned my phone off. I just sat in the flat, and This Morning started and I was at one end of London and it was at the other, and that was a very, very silly thing to do because I think people thought that I may have done something stupid, which of course I wouldn't have done."

Phillip was discussing his upcoming autobiography Life's What You Make It

At the beginning of the year, the TV star confirmed his sexuality during an interview on This Morning, during which he praised the support he received from his family. Although Phil and Steph are no longer together as a couple, there's no denying the pair have been there for each other. But the presenter did admit that it was one of the "toughest times ever".

"When you're going through something like that, you're trying to pick your way through," he candidly shared. "I say in [the book] it's not in my nature to hurt people, it's not the way I'm built. I was trying to find my way through.

"I talk about loops that go through my head 'You have to do this, you have to do this', [and then] 'you can't do this, because if you do this, look at the consequences' and it went round and round and then I couldn't eat and I couldn't sleep."

