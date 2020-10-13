Phillip Schofield shocked by bystander's interaction with him The This Morning star took to Instagram

This Morning's Phillip Schofield was left shocked on Monday after a bystander recognised him, despite his face being covered by a mask and his famous silver locks hidden away beneath a baseball cap!

Posting a selfie in which the famous dad looked wide-eyed and surprised, Phillip wrote: "Someone just walked past me and said 'Hi Phil', how do they know?"

We have to say, in all that get-up, we're not sure we'd have recognised Phillip if he walked right past us!

The This Morning star shared the post on Instagram

It's shaping up to be a very exciting week for the This Morning team, with Rochelle Humes welcoming her first son into the world on Friday.

Needless to say, Phillip was over the moon for his co-worker, proudly announcing the news alongside Holly Willoughby on Monday's show.

Holly began: "Good morning, welcome to your Monday's This Morning. It's been a big weekend for one of the This Morning family."

It was then that Phillip jumped in, proudly telling viewers: "Hopefully she's watching right now. At This Morning we are very pleased to introduce you to the latest member of the family, Blake Hampton Humes."

Rochelle welcomed her first son on Friday

As photos flashed up on screen of Rochelle lying in her hospital bed cradling her newborn son, Holly and Phillip couldn't help coo over the tot.

Rochelle and her husband Marvin Humes, who also share daughters Alaia and Valentina, proudly announced the news on their Instagram accounts on Monday.

The 31-year-old singer told her followers: "Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020. I didn't think I’d ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we've been in a love bubble ever since..."

