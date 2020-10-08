Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's epic blunder on This Morning is too much – video Too. Funny.

The perils of live TV! Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield made the funniest blunder on This Morning on Thursday, as they sat down to chat to a guest about scallops.

There should have been a little red flag when the interviewee admitted he really didn't know much about the topic, but Holly just thought they had a "joker" on their hands. It turns out Holly and Phillip made a bit of a blunder and got a serious case of the giggles when the reality of the situation suddenly dawned on them.

Phillip also took to Instagram to relive the hilarious moment. Between uncontrollable giggles, he said: "I'm going to explain in another video what we've just done. We have just spent five minutes talking to a man about scallops because he has such a fascinating life getting scallops from the Isle of Mull.

"He said, 'Oh I don't know much about this and Holly and I thought, 'This is a little bit strange he doesn't know about scallops.'"

Holly interjected in the background: "We thought he was joking, like, 'Oh we've got a joker here.'" Watch the video above to see what happened next!

