Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie share rare insight into family life The This Morning star shares two daughters with wife Stephanie

Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie have given fans a small glimpse into their relationship, months after the This Morning presenter revealed his sexuality.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the 58-year-old shared a heartwarming family photo of the couple with their two daughters Molly and Ruby and their boyfriends as they dined out together.

"Dinner with the fam," the TV star simply caption the snap, whilst also turning off the comments.

After the TV star came out as gay in February, both Phillip and Stephanie - who have been married since 1993 - have remained on the very best of terms.

The ITV favourite has continued to live at their home, and isolated with his family at the property during the coronavirus lockdown. They also enjoyed fun activities including Murder Mystery nights and family barbecues.

In May, it was reported that Phillip had moved out of the lavish mansion after he was pictured at a London flat, but he later took to social media to deny the claims and confirmed that he was still living with his family.

The presenter shared this family snap from the outing

Although Phil and Steph are no longer together as a couple, there's no denying the pair have been there for each other. Speaking to his co-star and close friend Holly Willoughby as he revealed his sexuality to viewers, Phillip said: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

Phillip and Stephanie have two children together, Ruby (left) and Molly (right)

"My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion." The star also shared that his mum had been fully supportive of his news, and that love and support clearly goes both ways.

