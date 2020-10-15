Phillip Schofield winces as he's tested for coronavirus on Instagram The This Morning star shared the clip on Instagram

Phillip Schofield revealed that he was preparing to film How To Spend It's Christmas episode on Thursday, so was required to get tested for coronavirus.

What's more, the This Morning star shared a clip of the process on Instagram, and could be seen wincing throughout.

"Keeping How To Spend It safe," the famous dad wrote across the footage.

There were two parts to Phillip's test.

The first involved a swab being taken from his mouth, the second from his nose.

As nurse Hannah swabbed his mouth, the veteran presenter could be heard saying: "That was horrible."

Phillip shared the footage on Instagram

Before swabbing his nose, Hannah explained: "I'm just going to pop my hand behind your head so that you don't pull away, because it's natural to just back away."

Phillip barely stopped wincing throughout the next part of the process, muttering "Oh god, oh god" under his breath.

The 58-year-old's test comes after a particularly emotional morning.

Phillip could be seen wincing

Phillip was discussing his disappearance from This Morning last year, which occurred shortly before he came out as gay during a live interview on the morning show.

Appearing on Lorraine to talk about his upcoming autobiography, Life's What You Make It, the presenter held back tears as he explained when he didn't turn up for work one day last year while going through his mental health struggles.

"I told Steph [at the time], I just said 'I can't go in to the office, today' and that was that and then I turned my phone off. I just sat in the flat, and This Morning started and I was at one end of London and it was at the other, and that was a very, very silly thing to do because I think people thought that I may have done something stupid, which of course I wouldn't have done."

At the beginning of the year, the TV star confirmed his sexuality during an interview on This Morning, during which he praised the support he received from his family.

