Martin Bashir is 'seriously unwell' from COVID-19 complications The journalist made headlines with his 1995 interview with Princess Diana

BBC journalist Martin Bashir is seriously unwell with complications from coronavirus, a spokesperson for the corporation has confirmed. Martin, who made headlines with his 1995 Panorama interview with Princess Diana, currently works as the BBC News religion editor.

A spokeswoman for the BBC said: "We are sorry to say that Martin is seriously unwell with Covid-19-related complications. Everyone at the BBC is wishing him a full recovery. We'd ask that his privacy, and that of his family, is respected at this time."

Martin, 57, started working as a journalist in 1986, but it was his interview with Diana which catapulted him onto the world stage.

That same interview was the focus on a new Channel 4 documentary on Wednesday night, which examined the circumstances behind his meeting with the Princess.

It was alleged in the C4 documentary that Martin had misled Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, in order to secure the interview with the Princess.

Martin's 1995 interview with Princess Diana made headlines around the world

Almost 23 million viewers watched the historic TV interview in 1995, which came after the breakdown of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles, as the late Princess uttered the now immortal words: 'There were three of us in this marriage', in reference to the Duchess of Cornwall (then Camilla Parker Bowles).

The tell-all interview was widely regarded as Martin's big break, and he subsequently landed other high-profile interviews, including Michael Jackson, Michael Barrymore, Major Charles Ingram - the coughing Major - and the suspects in the Stephen Lawrence murder care.

He also famously interviewed Michael Jackson

Martin later moved to America to further his career, and co-anchored the current affairs show Nightline, before moving to MSNBC, where he worked as a political commentator until 2013.

It was announced in September 2016 that Martin was returning to the BBC as its religious affairs correspondent.

Wandsworth-born Martin shares three children with his wife Deborah: Samuel, Phoebe and Eliza.

