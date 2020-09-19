Charles Spencer shares rare loved-up photo with wife Karen Princess Diana's brother has been married since 2011

Charles Spencer inadvertently shared a gorgeous rare photo of himself and wife Karen on Twitter – and the couple look so in love!

Princess Diana's brother was showing off a beautiful bouquet of flowers he had been sent, which he proudly placed on a table in the enormous library at Althorp House.

Alongside a few other ornaments and a photo of himself, was a sweet framed picture of the couple all dressed up and holding hands. Aww!

Charles married Karen in June 2011 at Althorp, the Spencers' family estate in Northamptonshire. They share an eight-year-old daughter, Charlotte. Charles, 56, was previously married to Victoria Lockwood, with whom he shares four children, and second wife Caroline Freud, with whom he has two children.

The couple gave a joint interview to The Sunday Times this week, in which Karen revealed the advice Charles gave her before she took on the role of stepmother to his six elder children.

Charles revealed his sweet photo (circled) of him and wife Karen

Karen said: "I'm a fixer. I'm hugely overconfident and I probably underestimated the complexities of being a stepparent [to Kitty, 29, Eliza and Amelia, 28, Louis, 26, Edmund, 16, and Lara, 14].

"Charles gave me the best advice, which is to say nothing and do nothing about anything, ever."

Charles and Karen at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

She continued: "I don't get to have an opinion about his children. I can have an opinion and give it to him, in our bedroom, but not to them. I just wish I could say I'd adhered to it the whole time. Stepparenting plays to Charles's strengths and my weaknesses…

"Charles's older four were pretty much grown up when I came on the scene, so my job, which I hope I've achieved, was simply to make everyone feel welcome."

Karen went on to admit that her daughter Charlotte is "pretty much an only child, but she adores her big brothers and sisters". The philanthropist and founder of Whole Child charity is also a mum to her elder daughters Emma, 22, and Kate, 19, who "adore" their stepfather Charles.

