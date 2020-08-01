Charles Spencer reveals jaw-dropping sunset at Althorp House Princess Diana's brother still lives in the family home in Northamptonshire

Charles Spencer has the best views from his stunning home, Althorp House. To prove our point, he posted a photo of the most glorious sunset we've ever seen!

Taking to Twitter on Friday after a scorcher of a day – it was, in fact, the hottest day of the year so far – Charles shared the breathtaking image, much to the delight of his followers.

MORE: Charles Spencer shares poignant photo on Princess Diana's birthday

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer shares eerie video from Althorp House gardens

The photo is almost apocalyptic, with red and orange hues scattered across the sky. The grounds of Althorp House look eerily quiet and appear to stretch for miles!

Captioning the photo, Charles wrote: "@AlthorpHouse after a steaming hot day…" Needless to say, his followers were blown away by the sight. "What a beautiful sunset," commented one. "What a sky. Glorious!" added another. A third said: "Beautiful. Wouldn't Diana just love this."

Charles Spencer shared the view of a beautiful sunset at Althorp House

RELATED: Charles Spencer’s country home looks so magical lit up at night

It was just last week that Charles shocked his social media followers by sharing a photo of a tornado at Althorp House. Posting the surprising picture, he told his fans: "Tornado in the Park at @AlthorpHouse today - photographed by Tim Lemon."

Fans were quick to comment on the incredible snap, with one writing: "Wow..!!! That's scary Charles. Hope all is well & that you are all fine."

Tornado in the Park at ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ today - photographed by Tim Lemon. pic.twitter.com/zsn4qHRFpB — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) July 25, 2020

Charles Spencer recently shared a photo of a tornado at Althorp House

Charles often shares a look inside his home on social media, and recently he revealed an eerie video of the gardens that surround it. As he showed off the extensive lawn on Twitter, Charles wrote, "At the back of the park at @AlthorpHouse – this is where the ancient settlement of 'Ulla's Drop' was, that gave "Althorp" its name. It was apparently wiped out in the 1340s, by the Black Death. You can see shapes on the ground where the medieval houses once stood."

This isn't the first time that Charles has shown off the gardens of the home, which span a jaw-dropping 550 acres. He recently posted a photo of endless bushes of blooming lilac lavender framing a set of concrete steps that lead up to another area of lawn, surrounded by concrete walls and plinths.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.