Jamie Laing suffers another Strictly injury – and it looks sore! The MIC star took to Instagram

"If you're squeamish don't look," Jamie Laing told his Instagram followers on Tuesday as he revealed his Strictly Come Dancing injuries.

MORE: Strictly's Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie Winter share hilarious throwbacks of their wedding day

The former Made in Chelsea star showed off his painful looking blisters, peeling back a large plaster on his foot to reveal his "dancing feet".

"Just being careful but look at this – oh no! Ah! If you're squeamish don’t look. This is what dancing feet look like," the entrepreneur could be heard saying in the short clip, presumably filmed after his latest rehearsal for the popular BBC show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Laing learns how to drive in funny throwback photo

The TV personality, who was originally paired with Oti Mabuse last year, injured his foot during the 2019 launch, causing him to drop out of the show.

However, Jamie is set to return to the dancefloor once again in 2020, even revealing that he's hoping for a special reunion.

RELATED: Strictly Come Dancing's Jamie Laing reveals hopes on reuniting with Oti Mabuse

Jamie shared the video on Instagram

RELATED: Jamie Laing breaks silence over Strictly Come Dancing return

Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters during Strictly's virtual press launch this month, Jamie admitted it would be "incredible" to reunite with his former partner.

"Oti is incredible," he began, adding: "If I got given Oti again this year that would be an incredible story for sure."

He continued: "But honestly […] every single professional dancer is incredible. Whoever I get I feel sorry for! But I'm just going to be happy and [feel] lucky that I'm in the show."

Jamie revealed he hopes to be reunited with Oti this year

Jamie also opened up about whether his replacement Kelvin Fletcher – who went on to become champion with Oti – has added extra pressure to his participation this year.

"I feel like he has really put the pressure on for me to do well this year, but I feel like everyone should thank me because I gave Strictly Kelvin Fletcher!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.