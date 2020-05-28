Jamie Laing has broken his silence about whether he will be returning to Strictly Come Dancing after being forced to quit following an injury last year - and it sounds like he doesn't know any more than we do! The Made in Chelsea star admitted that while he was very much hoping to be able to be involved in the series again, he has yet to be asked.

Chatting on This Morning, he told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: "I'll sit by my phone and wait. I think with that amazing show, Strictly, so many people want to do it. I had my chance last year, and obviously I didn't do that well. It was the quickest exit ever! But if they come calling this year, yeah, I would love to dance and I would love to do it. But I just don't know at the moment."

Jamie, unfortunately, injured himself during the opening group dance, meaning that he hadn't competed at all before he was forced to bow out. Speaking about what happened back in 2019, he explained: "I jumped up and slid… into the wonderful Oti and as I hopped up like a jack in the box, it felt like something had hit me from the back… And I said, 'Oti I feel like something has happened to my foot,' and she said, 'Dance!' And being British, you just smile and carry on with the whole thing."

Expressing his sadness following the news, he released a statement which read: "I'm absolutely devastated that I’m unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor. I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest." We hope he'll be able to be back for round two!