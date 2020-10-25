Cliff Richard shares funny memories with Prince Harry and Princess Diana The singer is set to appear on Piers Morgan's Life Stories

Sir Cliff Richard has previously recalled a funny encounter he had with Prince Charles, Prince Harry and the late Diana, Princess of Wales that took place when Harry was a young boy.

READ: Prince William reveals what keeps him up at night

The Devil Woman singer was skiing in Lech, Austria at the same time as the royals when he bumped into them. The group spent the evening at a hotel bar, singing their hearts out.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry reveals adorable nickname for little Archie

"I used to ski in a place called Lech in Austria," Sir Cliff, 76, told Lorraine's Ross King back in 2017. "Charles and Diana used to come there, then they brought the children there. We'd always sing in the bar of the hotel. I saw Harry go [Sir Cliff imitates yawning], and we stopped and I said, 'Prince Harry, do you know any rock n roll?' He said, 'Well yeah, do you know Great Balls of Fire?' 'Great Balls of Fire', I said, 'Yeah I do, but how do you know it?' [He said], 'Oh mummy plays it all the time'."

Sir Cliff Richard and Princess Diana skied together in Austria

Sir Cliff, who has sold more than 250 million records worldwide, appeared on Lorraine ahead of the release of his new single Blue Suede Shoes. The pop star admitted that he has achieved everything he's wanted to do in his musical career, but the past two years have been particularly difficult.

MORE: Princess Diana's incredible childhood home unveiled: inside Althorp House

MORE: Princess Diana's stunning bedrooms unveiled from childhood to marrying Prince Charles

MORE: 9 behind-the-scenes royal wedding photos: From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton and Prince William

"You will never know what I went through," he said. "We want to try and get something changed, so therefore something new has come into my life that has nothing to do with music but has something to do with lifestyles and the injustices that can take place in our society."

The singer was cleared of historic child abuse claims last year

Sir Cliff was subjected to a 22-month police investigation regarding historic child abuse claims, that was mired in controversy from the start. In June 2016 Sir Cliff was cleared of historic child abuse claims. The Crown Prosecution Service announced that it has "carefully reviewed" the case and decided that there was "insufficient evidence to prosecute".

In a statement, Sir Cliff said he was "obviously thrilled that the vile accusation and the resulting investigation have finally been brought to a close". He added: "I have always maintained my innocence, cooperated fully with the investigation, and cannot understand why it has taken so long to get to this point."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.