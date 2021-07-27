Princess Diana's private bedrooms revealed in unearthed photos

Princess Diana lived in several beautiful properties throughout her lifetime, from her childhood home Althorp House where her brother Charles Spencer still resides, to her Kensington Palace apartment she shared with her husband Prince Charles and two young children Prince William and Prince Harry.

While some pictures have provided glimpses inside the Princess of Wales' stunning homes, her private bedrooms remained largely unseen. Now, an Instagram fan account for the People's Princess @princess.diana.of.wales has shared a series of photos giving royal fans a look at everywhere she stayed.

The first shows her bedroom at her family home, Althorp House in Northamptonshire. It was decorated with burgundy walls and white wainscoting, with a four-poster bed, a large white fireplace and an enormous mirror and grand chandelier. The property is now owned and occupied by her brother Earl Charles Spencer.

A look inside some of the Princess of Wales' homes

The next reveals Diana's bedroom that she shared with Prince Charles during their honeymoon cruise on the Royal Yacht Britannia in Gibraltar. It featured white walls and a large steel bed with white bed linen.

Diana also had a regular bedroom on the Royal Yacht Britannia, which she used for her usual stays on the boat. It has cream walls and two windows with floral curtains. There are two bedside tables, on one of which Diana kept a framed photo of herself and Prince Charles.

Princess Diana at home in Kensington Palace with Prince William and Prince Harry

Diana moved into Apartments 8 and 9 in Kensington Palace with Prince Charles after the couple tied the knot. She kept several framed photos of herself and her sons Prince William and Prince Harry hanging on one wall.

She also had a yellow sofa holding countless soft toys which, no doubt, were for her sons.

Diana got ready in her bedroom with a dressing table at the window. It featured a glass top with two side lamps, an oval-shaped mirror and a wooden chair. She also displayed yet more portraits of her sons on one wall, as well as other pieces of artwork. The windows had green checked and floral curtains.

