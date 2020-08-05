There's no denying that former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan has been relishing every moment of fatherhood since welcoming his first child with wife Ola this year. However, in a recent interview with The Sun, the professional dancer admitted they delayed becoming parents due to their thriving careers.

MORE: James Jordan shares precious photo of Ella after heartbreaking family news

"I would never have been able to lift Ola above my head if she was five months pregnant," he explained. "That wouldn't have been good for her or the baby." Now five months in, the new parents couldn't be happier with their bundle of joy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Jordan's dad playing with granddaughter Ella will melt your heart

After they left Strictly - James in 2013 and Ola two years later - the couple were offered lucrative jobs from rival reality TV shows. Ola took part in ITV's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2016, while James appeared on Channel 5 series Celebrity Big Brother.

MORE: James and Ola Jordan's 10 cutest photos with baby Ella

However, the pro dancers endured a three-year struggle to get pregnant and turned to IVF. After James was crowned Dancing on Ice champion at the start of 2019, they found out Ola was pregnant with their first child.

James and Ola welcomed little Ella this year

"We put our careers first and we were lucky," he added. "We have a beautiful baby and we are over the moon. If we had missed the boat I would be devastated."

WATCH: James Jordan is close to tears after Ella goes in for routine injections

Meanwhile, in their latest Strictly Parenting column with HELLO!, the couple opened up about their daughter's usually happy personality - and how she is just like her dad. "She's really cute," gushed Ola. "She loves kisses and she's a very smiley baby. She grabs my face and she tries to kiss me. She's really adorable!

"You can tell when she's in a playful mood, she has a cheeky grin like her dad." James added: "Everyone who sees her says, 'Oh my God, she's so good.'"