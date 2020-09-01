James Jordan pulled out all the stops for his father Allan's birthday on the weekend. Taking to his Instagram page, the professional dancer - who became a first-time dad in February - shared a series of wonderful photos, showing his loved ones enjoying a day out on the coast.

MORE: Strictly's Artem Chigvintsev celebrates special milestone with baby Matteo

"Happy Birthday dad [heart emoji] #love #family #dad #mum #memories #parents," the 42-year-old star wrote alongside a snap of his mum and dad.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Jordan's dad playing with granddaughter Ella will melt your heart

During the day out, they were also joined by James' wife Ola and their little girl Ella as well as other family members. "Dad's birthday today, so have taken him to the coast with the family," added James.

MORE: James and Ola Jordan's 10 cutest photos with baby Ella

Fans of the star rushed to comment underneath, with one writing: "Happy birthday to your dad James, he is looking well." Another remarked: "Glad your dad is up and about again." A third post read: "Keep making those memories. Make every second count x."

One of the pictures James shared with his fans

In July, James shared his heartache following his dad's devastating diagnosis. He has been told he only has a year to live as doctors have discovered an inoperable brain tumour.

READ: James and Ola Jordan are bittersweet about baby Ella's new milestone

Over the past few weeks, James and Ola have been spending lots of time with his parents. In their Strictly Parenting column, James recently opened up about how his dad, Allan, has been doing. "He's doing okay," the former Strictly pro said. "He's such a positive person. My mum says she can tell he's tired but he's out in the garden doing bits.

The professional dancer with his parents

"The other day he rang me and we drove to a builder's merchant because he wanted to get some stone for the garden. I'm going round on Friday with a friend of mine and we're going to dig out some of the garden for him. He's one of these people who are always doing something.

"It's tough because he's having his chemo every day and radiotherapy five days a week for another six weeks, and that alone is a stressful thing to be going through. But then he comes home and he'll go out in the garden and do stuff. He's put in a concrete base for my mum's washing line." Ola agreed, saying: "He's really keeping himself busy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.