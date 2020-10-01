Ola Jordan reveals her birthday sadness She spent the day with husband James Jordan and baby Ella

Ola Jordan celebrated her 38th birthday on 30 September – but it was a bittersweet occasion for the former Strictly star. Taking to Instagram with a sweet new photo of her baby daughter Ella, Ola shared her mixed emotions with fans.

"Thank you so much everyone for my lovely birthday messages yesterday. I had a lovely day with my perfect little family," the ballroom dancer began.

WATCH: Baby Ella says her first words!

"My first birthday as a mummy. All I missed was having my mum and dad with us. I haven't seen them for a very long time and miss them dearly. I can't wait to see them finally hold my baby Ella."

It comes after Ola revealed that her parents might have to wait until the New Year to meet their granddaughter, with coronavirus restrictions threatening the plans to visit over Christmas.

Writing in her latest column for HELLO!, Ola admitted: "I wouldn't forgive myself if something happened and one of them caught COVID. They both have health issues so I think we need to wait for Ella's first birthday or Easter.

"We talk every day on the phone, they get to see her and I send loads of videos. I know it's not the same and they want a cuddle, but I'd be really scared for them. It's hard but yeah, I wouldn't be able to forgive myself if anything did happen."

Meanwhile, Ola's husband, James Jordan shared a loving tribute to his wife on her birthday. Alongside a snapshot taken of Ola and Ella in the family kitchen, he wrote: "Happy Birthday @olajordan! We love you more than anything. A beautiful wife and an amazing Mummy.

"I hope you have a very special day with us. Lots of love, James and Ella xxx."

Among those to comment on his post was This Morning star Ruth Langsford, who said: "Happy Birthday beautiful @olajordan. Hope @jamesjordan1978 is spoiling you! Xxx."

