It's coming up to six months since she gave birth to her first child, and it seems Ola Jordan could not be more in love with her daughter Ella. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star melted hearts by sharing a heartwarming snap of her cuddling her baby, who was fast asleep.

MORE: James Jordan shows off hilarious lockdown hair - and baby Ella approves!

"Mama loves you," the doting mum simply wrote. The professional dancer, who is married to James Jordan, has clearly been relishing motherhood as she often posts sweet pictures and videos of their cherished moments together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Jordan's dad playing with granddaughter Ella will melt your heart

However, just weeks after welcoming little Ella, Ola's father-in-law Allan was rushed to hospital on three separate occasions after suffering three stokes. It's been two weeks since James revealed the heartbreaking news of finally finding found out the true extent of his dad's health.

MORE: James Jordan shares precious photo of baby Ella after heartbreaking news

Speaking to HELLO! in his weekly column, James confirmed that his "hero" has been told he only has a year to live as doctors have discovered an inoperable brain tumour. "We went to the doctors the other day to have the results of the biopsy, and they've given him a year to live," he explained.

Ola Jordan shared this sweet snap with baby Ella

"It's as bad as it can be. They're saying it's the strongest grade of tumour. It is in the brain, it affects his speech and his understanding and his movement on his right side so they can't operate on it. They're going to put him on radiotherapy and chemotherapy and it's just prolonging it. They said the best case, it'll be a year."

READ: James and Ola Jordan's daughter Ella reaches impressive new milestone

Overcome with emotion, Ola took over and said: "It's been really hard. We haven't got good news." On how the news has deeply impacted him, James explained: "It's horrendous at the moment. Having Ella is the only thing that puts a smile on my face at the moment. I've got to be strong for my baby but to be honest, I'm really really, for the first time in my life, struggling so much. I can't explain the pain that I'm feeling, it's just horrendous. It's the worst time of my life."