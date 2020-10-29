Adele has finally confirmed there is no truth behind the rumours that she is dating rapper Skepta. Following her amazing comeback on Saturday Night Live last week, the 32-year-old star revealed she isn't in a relationship as she referred to herself as "(single) cat lady".

MORE: Adele's off-shoulder tuxedo top had SNL fans swooning

After her divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019, the singer was linked to 38-year-old songwriter Skepta - which she has now denied.

Adele shared a photo of herself from her hosting gig to thank those who helped her pull off an amazing show. In the caption, she wrote: "Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adele opened Saturday Night Live in style!

"Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so-up-for-it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show!"

MORE: Adele looks unrecognisable after huge weight loss - see photos

SEE: Inside Adele's spectacular £7.7million Beverly Hills home

On why she took to the stage, Adele added: "I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much.

Adele has confirmed she is single

"Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween! I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year [love heart emoji." [sic]

MORE: Adele's surprising childhood flat revealed in West Norwood

Meanwhile, during her SNL hosting stint, Adele joked that she would sign up to appear on Love Island in a bid to find romance following her divorce. "I'm here because I've had a lot of heartbreak in my life - first at 19 and then, sort of famously, at 21 and then, even more famously, at 25," she said, later joking: "Thank you everyone, catch me next week on Love Island!"

The singer was linked to rapper Skepta

Adele parted ways from Simon in April last year after a seven-year relationship. It's been reported that the pair filed for divorce in September 2019. The former couple are parents to their eight-year-old son Angelo.

The Hello hitmaker was first linked to Skepta in September last year. The rapper has previously gushed about his friendship with Adele, telling ES Magazine in 2016: "Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going." Later that year, Adele shared a picture of Skepta, writing, "Tottenham Boy" alongside a heart emoji.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.