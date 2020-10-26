We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Adele won us all over as the latest celebrity host of Saturday Night Live this weekend - and the fashion didn't disappoint, either!

The singer, who returned to US television screens for the first time in three years, delivered her opening monologue in a gorgeous off-shoulder top with tuxedo-style detailing - and we're officially in love.

Adele's button-up number is the 'Rohtak' jacket by Brock Collection, which costs a pricey £1,334.

WATCH: Adele rocks a beautiful off-shoulder outfit for her SNL monologue

She teamed it with black stirrup leggings and her glossy blonde hair in a gorgeous side-swept style, created by hairdresser Sami Knight. The star's flawless makeup was thanks to Anthony Nguyen, and styling came courtesy of Gaelle Paul, who has worked with Adele for many years.

Brock Collection Rohtak jacket, £1,334, MyTheresa

And if the Hello hitmaker's outfit is a little out of your budget, we've spotted a similar style at ASOS for just £28. With a similar open neckline and button-up details, we reckon this silhouette would look gorgeous with a pair of tailored trousers.

Off-shoulder tux top, £28, ASOS

Adele also appeared in a velvet co-ord from Acne Studios during the show, and a bejewelled Libertine suit for some of the promo imagery - completed with a pair of blue satin heels from Sarah Jessica Parker's fashion line.

Plenty of fans reacted to the outfit changes on Instagram, with one writing: "Absolutely loving her looks tonight," and another adding: "She crushed it on every look! Gorgeous."



Adele was styled by Gaelle Paul

The down-to-earth singer even made a tongue-in-cheek reference to her recent weight loss during her monologue, joking: "I know I look really, really different since last time you saw me."

"But actually, because of all the Covid restrictions… I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me. And this is the half I chose."

She also made a joking reference to her recent weight loss

And while she didn't perform on the show, she did treat viewers to some renditions of her much-loved songs in a The Batchelor-style dating show sketch - during which she burst into song numerous times!

The star dedicated Saturday's show to frontline workers in the Covid-19 pandemic, some of whom had been invited to the socially-distanced audience in New York.

