Adele returns to social media with incredible new photos to mark special occasion The Hello hitmaker has been keeping a low profile online

Adele has been keeping a low profile on social media over the past few weeks, but delighted fans after sharing a rare post on Instagram over the weekend.

The Hello hitmaker took to the popular picture-sharing platform to post a series of photos and videos of herself with Nicole Richie, in celebration of The Simple Life star's birthday.

These included a funny video of Nicole making Adele jump during an evening in at the star's home, and photos of the pair from over the years.

VIDEO: Adele gets scared by Nicole Richie at star-studded house party

In the caption, the award-winning singer wrote: "Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much.

"You are the epitome of self-preservation, self-love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl!

"Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back."

Fans love the fact Adele and Nicole Richie are such good friends

Fans were delighted to see Adele posting again, and loved getting an insight into their close friendship.

In the comments, one wrote: "Wow this friendship just made my year better," while another wrote: "I love the fact Nicole and Adele are friends." A third added: "How did I not know they were besties?"

Adele returned to social media to pay tribute to Nicole on her birthday

Others took the opportunity to ask Adele to release another album. "Where is the album?" one wrote, while another commented: "We need the album ma'am!"

Adele has been isolating at her home in Beverly Hills during the coronavirus pandemic, where she lives with her son Angelo.

The doting mum keeps her only child out of the spotlight, and prefers not to mention him in interviews so that he can enjoy growing up away from the limelight.

While the Rolling in the Deep singer is notoriously private, she has been making headlines over the past year as a result of her incredible seven stone weight loss.

The singer shared some hilarious photos of the pair of them together

In August, the star shared a photo of herself wearing a bikini top, showcasing her washboard stomach.

The singer has been working hard to transform her lifestyle, and her former personal trainer previously revealed the secret behind her incredible figure during an appearance on Lorraine.

"She's working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet," Camila Goodis confirmed. "It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing."

