Adele pokes fun at her love life - and reveals if she is dating anyone Can you imagine seeing the Rolling in the Deep singer on the reality show?

Adele has poked fun at her love life in a recent skit for Saturday Night Live, where she joked that she would be appearing on Love Island to find the one.

The singer hosted the famous US comedy show, and performed in a skit show of The Bachelor, which saw her trying to win the bachelor's heart by singing her biggest hits to win him from the other contestants.

During the bit, she said: "I'm here because I've had a lot of heartbreak in my life - first at 19 and then, sort of famously, at 21 and then, even more famously, at 25.

"I have a really good feeling about Ben. It's only night one, but I can already tell he's going to be the next love of my life." When Adele was eliminated from the competition, she joked: "Thank you everyone, catch me next week on Love Island!"

Adele divorced her husband, Simon Konecki, back in 2011 a court in Los Angeles, five months after she confirmed that they had parted ways following three years of marriage. The pair share one son, eight-year-old Gabriel. Confirming the couple’s split in April of 2019, Adele’s representative said they remained "committed to raising their son together lovingly".

The pair divorced in 2019

During her skit on SNL, Adele also chatted about her recent weight loss, joking: "I know I look really, really different since last time you saw me. But actually, because of all the Covid restrictions… I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me. And this is the half I chose."

Her former personal trainer previously revealed the secret behind her incredible transformation during an appearance on Lorraine.

Adele hosted the popular show in October

"She's working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet," Camila Goodis said at the time. "It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing."

