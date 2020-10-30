With this year's Strictly Come Dancing in full swing, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are now adjusting to a new routine – spending time apart! The professional dancer is busy rehearsing with her new celebrity partner Max George, while the YouTube sensation remains at home.

Revealing how much he is missing his girlfriend, Jos shared a throwback snap from one of their fancy dress photo sessions.

In the caption, he wrote: "I'm missing my two favourite things in life right now. So thought I'd post a pic of me holding one of them and also wearing the other." [sic]

Upon seeing the sweet message, Dianne replied: "Awwww I miss you so much." The image itself saw Joe hold Dianne in his arms whilst dressed in a Crash Bandicoot costume.

The pro dancer, meanwhile, appeared to be dressed as Crash's girlfriend, Tawna, complete with animal ears and a painted nose. She has also swapped her trademark bright red air for a blonde wig.

Over the past few months, Dianne has been preparing for this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing. She first met Joe, 29, when they were partnered together on the BBC show back in 2018, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength.

Joe posted this cute throwback snap

Speaking recently to HELLO!, Dianne remarked how having Joe and her Strictly friends around has made it easier to build a life so far away from her native Australia.

"The UK has been amazing to me and Strictly is my home away from home, because there is such a family vibe," she said. "That's really helped me a lot and since meeting Joe, I have his family here who really make me feel like I have my own family."

