Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg pull out all the stops for fancy dress photo The Strictly stars started dating in 2018

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are the best when it comes to fancy dress! The fun-loving couple, who met on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing, posed for a brilliant snap together this week, and fans were blown away by their efforts.

Australian dancer Dianne, 31, shared the image on her Instagram account, along with the caption: "Just a casual day in our household!"

WATCH: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg go head-to-head in hilarious fancy dress video!

It shows the couple sat side-by-side, with Joe dressed in a huge Crash Bandicoot costume, his face just visible in-between the computer game character's teeth.

Dianne, meanwhile, appears dressed as Crash's girlfriend, Tawna, complete with animal ears and a painted nose. She has also swapped her trademark bright red air for a blonde wig.

Dianne and Joe pulled out all the stops with their costumes

"Love how crazy you both are!! So cute," one fan remarked, while another told Dianne: "Love this you and Joe are so good together!" A third wrote: "Craziest but defo one of the cutest households!"

Earlier this week, the couple shared a hilarious video showing them taking on a number on challenges while dressed up as their characters. "This has made my evening!" one follower confessed after watching the 13-minute clip.

The couple's romance has gone from strength-to-strength

Dianne, meanwhile, is gearing up for this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing. She first met Joe, 29, when they were partnered together on the BBC show back in 2018, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength.

Speaking recently to HELLO!, Dianne remarked how having Joe and her Strictly friends around has made it easier to build a life so far away from her native Australia.

"The UK has been amazing to me and Strictly is my home away from home, because there is such a family vibe," she said. "That's really helped me a lot and since meeting Joe, I have his family here who really make me feel like I have my own family."

