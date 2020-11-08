Katie Holmes shares glimpse inside home life with daughter Suri The Dawson's Creek star shares her daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes has give an incredibly rare insight into her family life in a new interview with Vogue Australia.

MORE: Katie Holmes sparks reaction with rare photo of daughter Suri

The Dawson's Creek star opened up about her new way of life during the coronavirus pandemic, revealing that she had taken on a lot of hobbies, and was enjoying spending quality time with her teenage daughter Suri.

She said that while in lockdown, she took refuge in "hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing" which "became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katie Holmes shares rare video of daughter Suri during lockdown

Katie continued: "To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift."

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri enjoyed spending quality time together during the pandemic

The Hollywood star also opened up about how it felt to finally see her parents again during the end of lockdown.

The star's mum and dad live in Ohio, along with her siblings, nieces and nephews, and she told the publication: "Seeing my family in Ohio after months of FaceTime calls felt like Christmas morning.

MORE: Katie Holmes shares glimpse inside lavish home she shares with daughter Suri

MORE: Katie Holmes shares rare video of daughter Suri during lockdown

"My mom's eyes were brighter, my dad's hands even stronger and our hugs much tighter," she said.

While Katie - who shares 14-year-old Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise – prefers to keep her daughter out of the spotlight, over the past few months the doting mum has shared several candid photos of the pair together on social media.

Katie and Suri got creative with tie-dye in lockdown

One picture showed Katie and her mini-me twinning in tie-dye creations they had made back in May, and fans were quick to observe just how tall Suri was.

The proud mum also shared a picture of Suri on her birthday in April, showing the teenager sitting at the table surrounded by presents, while wearing a handmade floral crown.

MORE: Katie Holmes divides fans with latest news during lockdown with daughter Suri

Just before the pandemic, Katie opened up about her relationship with her only child in an interview with InStyle in March.

Katie described her daughter's character traits and revealed that she has a very strong personality. "She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality," the star said.

Suri celebrated her 14th birthday in April

"She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like: 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.